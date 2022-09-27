Left Menu

Putin likely to announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine on Sept. 30, UK says

The referendums currently underway within these territories are scheduled to conclude on Sept. 27, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Twitter. "Russia's leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the special military operation and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict", it said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-09-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 11:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to announce the accession of occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation during his address to parliament on Sept. 30, the British Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The referendums currently underway within these territories are scheduled to conclude on Sept. 27, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Twitter.

"Russia's leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the special military operation and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict", it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

