Punjab Assembly session begins with tributes to former speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon, others

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 11:50 IST
A daylong session of the Punjab Assembly began here on Tuesday with the House paying tributes to former speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon and other personalities who died recently.

The House paid tributes to former MLA Dharambir Agnihotri, senior Akali leader and president of Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara Management Board Avtar Sigh Hit, former PCS officer and expert on river water issues Pritam Singh Kumedan, progressive farmer Jagjit Singh Hara and social worker Krishan Dev Khosla.

A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect during the obituary references.

