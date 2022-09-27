TN school girl death case: Parents not co-operating, alleges Public Prosecutor

Tamil Nadu Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah on Tuesday contended before the Madras High Court that the parents of a 17 year old girl, who allegedly died by suicide in July, were not cooperating with the CB-CID in its probe into her death.

The PP made the allegation when the writ petition from the girl's father Ramalingam came up for further hearing today.

Though the case had been handed over to the CB-CID, as demanded by the petitioner, they are not assisting the investigating officer in the probe, he told Justice V Sivagnanam.

The judge wondered as to why not the petition be closed, as the prayer to transfer the investigation had been met with.

Petitioner's counsel told the judge the parents had met the Chief Minister and insisted on a fair probe. He also pleaded that the first and second post-mortem CDs may be supplied to the petitioner. However, the PP said the prosecution wanted to find out the truth but the parents are not cooperating. The CDs cannot be supplied to the petitioner as the judge had already held that no documents pertaining to the case should be given to him, until the completion of the probe.

Jinnah also told the judge that the parents showed the girl's mobile phone during the inquiry but refused to hand it over to the IO.

The judge posted the matter to October 10 after directing the parents to hand over the cell phone to the CB-CID.

The death of the young girl had sparked large scale violence on July 17 in Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district, with the protesters targeting the school where she was then studying.

