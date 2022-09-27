Seer found dead inside temple in UP’s Mathura

A 55-year-old seer was found dead inside a temple here on Tuesday morning, police said. The body of Sudhakar Das alias Lal Baba was found on a bench in the premises of Chamar Devi temple in Jaint police station area, Station House Officer Arun Panwar said.

The seer, a native of Madhya Pradesh, who lived in Burjwaale Mata temple and had gone to Chamar Devi temple on Monday evening to perform prayers, he said.

According to villagers, there was a dispute over the land on which the temple, where he lived, was built and he was getting threats.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he said.

