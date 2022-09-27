Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit Gudalur on Sep 29

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 27-09-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 18:52 IST
  Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Gudalur in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on September 29, as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi, who is presently in Kerala, would reach Gudalur and address a public meeting, TNCC president K S Alagiri told reporters at Gudalur, about 70 km from here on Tuesday.

The party is making arrangements to give a grand reception to him, Alagiri said, adding that Gandhi would leave for Karnataka from there the next day.

Gandhi, who would arrives in Gudalur at 11 AM will begin his yatra at Amaikulam after lunch and would meet members from various labour organisations and tribal community people, the TNCC president said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will bring about a social change in India, Alagiri said.

