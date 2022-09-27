Arunachal to hand over APPSC paper leak case to CBI; governor lauds move

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said his government will hand over the probe into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination paper leak case to the CBI.

The question paper of the exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil), conducted on August 26 and August 27 by the APPSC, was leaked.

Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday commended the state government for its decision to recommend a CBI investigation into the case.

The police have so far arrested five people including the deputy secretary cum deputy controller of the examination in this connection.

Speaking to reporters in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district after inaugurating a slew of projects on Monday, Khandu said the state government has decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

''The APPSC is considered to be the highest recruitment institution of the state and such kind of corruption in the recruitment process will not be tolerated,'' he said.

Unemployed youths of the state have a lot of expectations from the APPSC, he added.

Khandu said the paper leak has created a negative impression among job aspirants about the APPSC and the state government.

''The officers involved in the corruption will not be spared under any circumstances,” the CM said.

Khandu said his government has constituted a committee to examine the Standard Operational Procedures of the APPSC, and the report will be submitted within two weeks.

The governor, during a meeting with the chief minister at Raj Bhavan here, appreciated the state government’s move to hand over the investigation into the case to the CBI.

A Raj Bhavan statement said Mishra emphasised the need for streamlining the APPSC to reclaim its prestige.

The governor also appreciated the chief minister for his proposal to get the greenfield airport at Hollongi dedicated to the people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation stone for the facility on February 8, 2019.

Mishra and Khandu discussed issues to be taken up in the upcoming North Eastern Council meeting on October 9 at Guwahati.

The chief minister also briefed the governor about his meeting with the Prime Minister earlier this month.

