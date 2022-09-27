Left Menu

SC constitution bench to hear pleas challenging Centre's decision to demonetise Rs 500, 1,000 notes in 2016

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear pleas challenging the centre's decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in 2016.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 19:26 IST
SC constitution bench to hear pleas challenging Centre's decision to demonetise Rs 500, 1,000 notes in 2016
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear pleas challenging the centre's decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in 2016. Five Judge bench headed by Justice Abdul Nazeer will hear the matter tomorrow. Other judges on the bench include Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna.

The matter is listed for directions on September 28 2022. Various petitions were filed arising from the decision of the Government of India todemonetise the old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

One of the petitions was filed by Vivek Narayan Sharma. The petition challenged the notification dated November 8, 2016. The court will deal with issues of whether the notification dated November 8 2016 is ultra vires Section 26(2) and Sections 7,17,23,24,29 and 42 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and does the notification contravene the provisions of Article300(A) of the Constitution.

Besides this, the court will also deal with issues of whether the notification has been validly issued under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and whether it is ultra vires Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution and whether the limit on withdrawal of cash from the funds deposited in bank accounts has no basis in law and violates Articles 14,19 and 21. The court will also consider whether the implementation of the impugned notification(s) suffers from procedural and substantive unreasonableness and thereby violates Articles 14 and 19 and, if so, to what effect.

The top court will also deal with the scope of judicial review in matters relating tothe fiscal and economic policy of the Government and whether a petition by a political party on the issues raised is maintainable under Article 32. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022