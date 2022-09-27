Left Menu

Two women try to cause damage at places of worship in Hyderabad

They were brought to police station and they gave incoherent answers when questioned.Police said the women - both sisters - seemed to have mental health issues and added that they were undergoing treatment for the same.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 19:55 IST
Two women tried to cause damage at a church and to an idol of a Hindu Goddess here on Tuesday, police said.

The two women, clad in black, first tried to damage an idol at a church, but ran away from the spot after people who were present there raised an alarm, they said.

They then tried to cause damage to an idol of Goddess Durga at a pandal situated nearby and the devotees tried to catch hold of them.

Some policemen who were in the vicinity caught hold of the women after being alerted. They were brought to police station and they gave incoherent answers when questioned.

Police said the women - both sisters - seemed to have mental health issues and added that they were undergoing treatment for the same. ''Their father allegedly used to lock them at home while going out. But, he had been unwell since the last few days which made the women come out of the house,'' they said.

The brother of the women who has been living separately also arrived at the scene.

Police booked cases on various charges, including defiling place of worship.

Expert medical opinion would be obtained and further course of investigation would proceed, police said.

