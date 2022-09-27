Swedish police investigating possible sabotage in Nord Stream leak
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-09-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 21:13 IST
Swedish police said on Tuesday it had launched a preliminary investigation into possible sabotage related to the Nord Stream 1 gas leak in the Baltic Sea.
"We have established a report and the crime classification is gross sabotage," a national police spokesperson said.
