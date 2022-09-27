India flags visa concerns to U.S.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 21:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he flagged some visa related challenges for Indians to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in their meeting.
Blinken said the issues were largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the United States was aiming to address those concerns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- S. Jaishankar
- United States
- Indians
- State
- U.S.
- Antony Blinken
ALSO READ
Cricket-Jayawardene steps down as coach, gets bigger role at IPL's Mumbai Indians
Around 30 Indians trapped in Myanmar's Myawaddy area after falling prey to job scam
Zaheer Khan, Mahela Jayawardene appointed new roles by Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians elevate Jayawardene, Zaheer to new central roles
Cricket-Bond named head coach of Mumbai Indians' UAE team