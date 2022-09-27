Blasts near North Stream were explosions, not earthquakes, Swedish seismologist says
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:12 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
A Swedish seismologist said on Tuesday he was certain the seismic activity detected at the site of the Nord Stream pipeline gas leaks in the Baltic Sea was caused by explosions and not earthquakes nor landslides.
Bjorn Lund, seismologist at the Swedish National Seismic Network at Uppsala University, said seismic data gathered by him and Nordic colleagues showed that the explosions took place in the water and not in the rock under the seabed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nord Stream
- Nordic
- Baltic Sea
- Swedish
ALSO READ
Eastward gas flows at Mallnow ease, Nord Stream 1 remains shut
Eastward gas flows at Mallnow steady, Nord Stream 1 remains shut
European gas buyers show brief interest in shuttered Nord Stream gas
Russian gas flows through Ukraine steady, Nord Stream 1 remains shut
Putin tells Europe: if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2