Blasts near North Stream were explosions, not earthquakes, Swedish seismologist says

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:12 IST
A Swedish seismologist said on Tuesday he was certain the seismic activity detected at the site of the Nord Stream pipeline gas leaks in the Baltic Sea was caused by explosions and not earthquakes nor landslides.

Bjorn Lund, seismologist at the Swedish National Seismic Network at Uppsala University, said seismic data gathered by him and Nordic colleagues showed that the explosions took place in the water and not in the rock under the seabed.

