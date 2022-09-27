Left Menu

CIA warned Berlin about possible attacks on gas pipelines in summer - Spiegel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:19 IST
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had weeks ago warned Germany about possible attacks on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, German magazine Spiegel said on Tuesday, after gas leaks in Russia pipelines to Germany were reported.

The German government received the CIA tip in summer, Spiegel reported, citing unnamed sources, adding that Berlin assumes a targeted attack on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

A German government spokesperson declined to comment, Spiegel added.

