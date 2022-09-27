CIA warned Berlin about possible attacks on gas pipelines in summer - Spiegel
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:19 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had weeks ago warned Germany about possible attacks on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, German magazine Spiegel said on Tuesday, after gas leaks in Russia pipelines to Germany were reported.
The German government received the CIA tip in summer, Spiegel reported, citing unnamed sources, adding that Berlin assumes a targeted attack on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.
A German government spokesperson declined to comment, Spiegel added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
German reboot of famous war novel premieres at Toronto film festival
German reboot of famous war novel premieres at Toronto film festival
Germany will trigger a hydrogen industry boom - Chancellor Scholz
German man convicted of murder after killing over mask rules
Germany well-positioned to get through winter, says Chancellor Scholz