Thane cops register FIR against six for cheating doctor of Rs 85 lakh

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:30 IST
  Country:
  • India

A case of cheating was registered against six persons, including the owner and director of a company, for luring victims by promising hefty returns on investment, Thane Police said on Tuesday.

No arrest is made so far.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by a Mumbai-based doctor claiming that he was cheated of Rs 85,50,000 by the accused persons.

The accused are identified as Sunilkumar Singh, proprietor of Swastham Ayurved, chief finance advisor Anil Singh, director Shanti Singh, accountant Mahendra Pratap Singh, business development head Bhanushali, and operations head Deep Bhanushali.

They had been booked in August for a similar crime in Mumbai for cheating a Kandivli-based heart surgeon and his family to the tune of Rs 4.32 crore, the police said.

