GRP arrests man for molesting commuter at Thane railway station

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman at Thane railway station, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday morning when the victim, who works in a private firm, was climbing up the stairs of the railway station bridge. Taking advantage of the crowd, the man touched her inappropriately, a GRP official said, adding that the woman showed courage and handed over the man to the GRP personnel present on the spot. A case was registered for outraging the modesty of a woman and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)