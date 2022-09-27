Left Menu

BJP workers, farmers clash in UP's Kasganj

As per the case registered on Tuesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union Swaraj national president Kuldeep Pandey and some farmers were sitting on a protest at the Kasganj police station around 10 pm on Monday when BJPs district president K P Singh Solanki, local leader DS Lodhi and other BJP workers attacked the protesters.

PTI | Etah | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:40 IST
BJP workers and members of a farmer outfit clashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, prompting police to register a case against 150 people, including the party’s district president.

According to police, the clash took place on Monday night.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Deepak Kumar on Tuesday said it was alleged that Bhudev, a constable posted at the Kasganj kotwali police station, had taken bribe from a farmer through a village pradhan. Workers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Swaraj) were protesting over this near the police station when some outsiders came there and the clash took place, he said. The DIG added that a case has been registered in this regard and the matter is being probed. As per the case registered on Tuesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Swaraj) national president Kuldeep Pandey and some farmers were sitting on a protest at the Kasganj police station around 10 pm on Monday when BJP’s district president K P Singh Solanki, local leader DS Lodhi and other BJP workers attacked the protesters. Some farmers, including Pandey, were seriously injured. A case has been registered against 150 people, including Solanki and Lodhi. Tarun Sharma of the farmers’ outfit said if police does not take adequate action, then they will convene a panchayat to chalk out their future course of action. When contacted, BJP's Braj region chief Rajnikant Maheshwari said they have taken cognisance of the incident and gathering more facts about it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

