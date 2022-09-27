Three explosions heard, power out in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv -Reuters witness
Three explosions were heard, then electricity cut out on Tuesday in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, a Reuters witness reported. "There are no lights in some parts of the city. Information about casualties is being specified," Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in his Telegram channel. The report followed a rocket attack on Kharkiv Sept. 9 that Ukraine said was revenge for Ukrainian battlefield successes.
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:45 IST
