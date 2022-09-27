U.S. to propose resolution at UN Security Council condemning Russia over referenda in Ukraine
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday will introduce a resolution at the United Nations Security Council condemning referenda held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.
The resolution will call on member states not to recognize any altered status of Ukraine and also obligate Russia to withdraw its troops from its neighboring country, the official said.
