Left Menu

U.S. to propose resolution at UN Security Council condemning Russia over referenda in Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:53 IST
U.S. to propose resolution at UN Security Council condemning Russia over referenda in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday will introduce a resolution at the United Nations Security Council condemning referenda held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.

The resolution will call on member states not to recognize any altered status of Ukraine and also obligate Russia to withdraw its troops from its neighboring country, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022