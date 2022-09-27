Delhi Police Commissioner forms panels to improve traffic system, reduce corruption

New committees are being formed under the direction of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to work towards the improvement of the traffic system, corruption and terrorism. As per sources close to the police, the Commissioner has asked many officers to study their units and look at the areas for improvement.

DCP Jitendra Mina and Kumar Gyanesh have been asked to do the planning for reducing the incidents of corruption. While DCP Ankit Chauhan and Chandan Kumar Singh have been given the responsibility to smoothen the traffic flow. As per the sources, Police Commissioner held a discussion with 16 officers at the headquarters. The officers were divided into eight committees and were asked to ready their action plans. Every group has kept one IPS and one DANIPS officer to maintain better coordination.

Two more officers have been assigned to improve the fitness in the police camp. Two officers have also been tasked to work on preventing riots and terrorism in Delhi. On the other hand, one committee has also been tasked to better the Ancillary Unit. This unit consists of units like Finger Print Bureau, Dog Squad, Bomb Squad, etc. The new Police Commissioner has started many initiatives after heading the post. New committees are being formed to work on different areas. One committee is also studying the gains of merging PCR and Local Police, the sources said. (ANI)

