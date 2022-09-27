Left Menu

Delhi Police Commissioner forms panels to improve traffic system, reduce corruption

New committees are being formed under the direction of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to work towards the improvement of the traffic system, corruption and terrorism.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:56 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner forms panels to improve traffic system, reduce corruption
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New committees are being formed under the direction of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to work towards the improvement of the traffic system, corruption and terrorism. As per sources close to the police, the Commissioner has asked many officers to study their units and look at the areas for improvement.

DCP Jitendra Mina and Kumar Gyanesh have been asked to do the planning for reducing the incidents of corruption. While DCP Ankit Chauhan and Chandan Kumar Singh have been given the responsibility to smoothen the traffic flow. As per the sources, Police Commissioner held a discussion with 16 officers at the headquarters. The officers were divided into eight committees and were asked to ready their action plans. Every group has kept one IPS and one DANIPS officer to maintain better coordination.

Two more officers have been assigned to improve the fitness in the police camp. Two officers have also been tasked to work on preventing riots and terrorism in Delhi. On the other hand, one committee has also been tasked to better the Ancillary Unit. This unit consists of units like Finger Print Bureau, Dog Squad, Bomb Squad, etc. The new Police Commissioner has started many initiatives after heading the post. New committees are being formed to work on different areas. One committee is also studying the gains of merging PCR and Local Police, the sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022