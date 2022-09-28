Left Menu

Two held for sexually assaulting minor boy

Superintendent of Police Rural Suraj Rai said some children were playing when Fazil and Bashar reached there, lured a minor boy and took him to a nearby field, where they sexually assaulted him. Police reached the spot after getting information and sent the boy for a medical examination.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 28-09-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 00:05 IST
Two held for sexually assaulting minor boy
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested two people in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a minor boy in a village under the Titron area of the district, a senior police official said. The 15-year-old boy has been sent for a medical examination. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said some children were playing when Fazil and Bashar reached there, lured a minor boy and took him to a nearby field, where they sexually assaulted him. When the other children playing there did not find the boy, they went to a sugarcane field and found him lying unconscious. Police reached the spot after getting information and sent the boy for a medical examination. Following a complaint lodged by the boy's family members, a case was registered against Fazil and Bashar and they were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022