Left Menu

J-K DGP calls for alertness in border areas of Rajouri ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements in Rajouri for the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and stressed for alertness in border areas and hinterland in the district.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 00:07 IST
J-K DGP calls for alertness in border areas of Rajouri ahead of Amit Shah's visit
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements in Rajouri for the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and stressed for alertness in border areas and hinterland in the district. Shah was scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir from September 30, but on Tuesday the visit was postponed and he will now arrive on October 4 to address two mega rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla.

Speaking during the security review meeting, the DGP impressed upon the officers to strictly implement the action plan to maintain a high level of alertness during the home minister's visit. Singh stressed to beef up security and monitor the movement of anti-national elements to foil their ill designs. With regard to the deployment of personnel from different forces, he directed for a smooth communication between the officers deployed on the ground, an official spokesman said. Singh emphasised on conducting joint patrolling and surprise checks in the sensitive areas for surveillance on unwanted activity. He also stressed on placing nakas on the national highway and other inter-connecting roads.

The meeting was convened to take stock of the security arrangements made for the VVIP visit to the region, the spokesman said.

The DGP along with senior police, civil administration officers visited the venue where VVIP is expected to address the public meeting, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022