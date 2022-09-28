Woman found dead in northeast Delhi

Left Menu

A woman was found dead and her husband unconscious at their house in northeast Delhis Mustafabad area on Tuesday, police said. It is suspected the man first killed his wife and later hurt himself with a sharp object following an argument, they said.Police received information regarding a quarrel between the couple around 12.30 pm in the New Mustafabad area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 00:40 IST
A woman was found dead and her husband unconscious at their house in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Tuesday, police said. It is suspected the man first killed his wife and later hurt himself with a sharp object following an argument, they said.

Police received information regarding a quarrel between the couple around 12.30 pm in the New Mustafabad area. Police reached the spot and found that a woman was lying dead in a room on the second floor of the house, a senior police officer said.

She was identified as Neha, he said. Her family members, who live in the same building, and the neighbours heard a two-year-old son of the couple crying. When they went to check, they found that the room was locked from inside, the officer said.

They broke open the door and found that the woman was lying dead with injuries on her neck. Her husband, Arman, was lying in an unconscious condition beside her and he too had injury marks, he said.

The man was shifted to GTB hospital by the family, he said. The couple had married about three years ago, he added.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered. The sub-district magistrate was also informed as the marriage period is less than seven years, police said.

According to the police, the husband-wife duo had estranged relations. Prima facie, it seems that they had an argument and Arman killed his wife, attacking her with a blunt object. He later hit himself too, they said, adding further investigation is underway. The man is under treatment and stated to be of of danger, police said.

