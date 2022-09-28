Left Menu

Man buried alive, recused; four held

It was done in an attempt to attract people to the place during Navratras and earn money through donations.Police said Shubham Goswami, a devout, was recused by them on Sunday night. A case has been registered under Section 307 attempt to murder of the IPC.

A 23-year-old man was allegedly buried alive by his uncle and his three aides at Tajpur village in the Bangarmau area here, police said on Tuesday. It was done in an attempt to attract people to the place during Navratras and earn money through donations.

Police said Shubham Goswami, a devout, was recused by them on Sunday night. They have arrested his uncle Munna Lal Pandey and three others, identified as Prabhashankar Shukla and Satish Chandra and Shivkesh Dixit.

Goswami alleged that his uncle had told him that he will be given a “bhoo samadhi”, which will attract people, who will be offering money, flowers and prasad.

Goswami has accused his uncle and the three others of an attempt to kill him. A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

