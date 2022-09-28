Buttigieg calls for Taiwan participation in UN civil aviation body
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called on Tuesday for greater participation by Taiwan in a U.N. body overseeing civil aviation, drawing criticism from the Chinese government.
"We believe that all of international civil aviation’s important stakeholders -- particularly those who administer critical airspace, like Taiwan -- should have the opportunity to participate meaningfully in ICAO’s work," Buttigieg said at the ICAO assembly held every three years.
A Chinese government representative at the ICAO responded by saying, "The American comments attempted to create two Chinas, one China and one Taiwan. This is contrary to the United Nations charter."
