Chinese envoy says isolation and sanctions will lead to 'dead end' in meeting over Russia's referendums
China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun told a Security Council meeting that isolation and sanctions would only "lead to a dead end" after the United States called for the body to condemn Russia's referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine.
“Bloc confrontation, political isolation, sanctions and pressurization will only lead to a dead end," Zhang told the council.
China has given Russia diplomatic support since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of neighboring Ukraine, and Zhang repeated Beijing's call for negotiations that "include the respective legitimate concerns" to end the conflict.
