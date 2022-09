BRIEF-U.S. CFTC Orders 11 financial institutions to pay over $710 mln For recordkeeping, supervision failures

U.S. CFTC: * CFTC ORDERS 11 FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO PAY OVER $710 MILLION FOR RECORDKEEPING AND SUPERVISION FAILURES FOR WIDESPREAD USE OF UNAPPROVED COMMUNICATION METHODS

* CFTC SAYS BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $100 MILLION IN PENALTY, WHILE BARCLAYS, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY, U.S. DEUTSCHE BANK TO EACH PAY $75 MILLION * CFTC SAYS NOMURA TO PAY $50 MILLION IN PENALTY, JEFFERIES TO PAY $30 MILLION, CANTOR FITZGERALD TO PAY $6 MILLION Source: https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/8599-22

