U.S. Senate advances stop-gap funding bill to avert government shutdowns; voting continues
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday cleared the way for debate and passage of a temporary federal funding bill that would avert partial government shutdowns beginning on Saturday.
With voting continuing, the Senate secured the 60 votes needed to formally begin debate on the bill.
