Saudi crown prince: Kingdom has increased self-sufficiency in military industries to 15%
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-09-2022 04:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 04:19 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom has increased its self-sufficiency in military industries from 2% to 15% and plans to reach 50% under the newly appointed defence minister, state news agency SPA reported early on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz named his son and heir Prince Mohammed as the kingdom's prime minister and his second son, Prince Khalid, as defence minister, a royal decree said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi
- Crown
- Saudi Arabia's
- Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- Mohammed
- kingdom
ALSO READ
Cryptoverse: Ether snaps at bitcoin's heels in race for crypto crown
PM Modi renews invitation to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed to visit India
Saudi Arabia arrests man over pilgrimage for Queen Elizabeth
'Global AI Corridor' deal with Saudi Aramco worth $250 mln - Beyond Limits CEO
Entertainment News Roundup: HBO reclaims its Emmy crown with 'Succession,' 'White Lotus' wins; Leading New Wave film director Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91 and more