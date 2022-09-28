Left Menu

SC to hear on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 11:21 IST
SC to hear on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on October 12 a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

A constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said it will consider if the pleas are an academic exercise.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the Centre's November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise the currency notes.

