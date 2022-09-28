Left Menu

Delhi HC grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, Anand Subramanian in NSE co-location case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 11:21 IST
Delhi HC grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, Anand Subramanian in NSE co-location case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former National Stock Exchange (NSE) head Chitra Ramkrishna and ex group operating officer Anand Subramanian in the co-location scam case being probed by the CBI.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said he was granting ''statutory bail'' to the two former officials of the NSE.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

An FIR was registered in the case in May 2018, amid fresh revelations about irregularities at the country's largest stock exchange. The CBI is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to stock brokers.

Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24.

The CBI had arrested Ramkrishna on March 6, a day after her anticipatory bail application was dismissed by a trial court.

In a status report filed in the bail plea by Subramanian, the CBI said the investigation has established that co-accused Ramkrishna abused her official position at NSE to illegally appoint him as the Chief Strategic Advisor and also arbitrarily and disproportionately hiked his compensation and re-designated him as group operating officer without requisite approvals.

Ramkrishna was the MD and CEO of the NSE from April 2013 to December 2016.

The agency further claimed that Ramkrishna was communicating with an external email-id being operated by Subramanian and examination of witnesses was being carried out to unearth the whole conspiracy in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022