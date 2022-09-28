K'taka: Man held for raping, impregnating girl
A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a girl in Sullia taluk of Karnatakas Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday. They began talking to each other later and the man asked her to come to Sullia on June 30.The accused then took her on his two-wheeler to his friends place and allegedly raped her there.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a girl in Sullia taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday. The man, a resident of Ubaradka Mittur village in the taluk, has been charged under Section 176 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.
The accused was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.
The victim's father, in his complaint to the police, said his daughter and the accused got in touch through a WhatsApp group. They began talking to each other later and the man asked her to come to Sullia on June 30.
The accused then took her on his two-wheeler to his friend's place and allegedly raped her there. When the girl complained about stomach ache later, the parents took her to a doctor, who confirmed that she was pregnant, the complaint said.
Further investigation is in progress, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sullia
- Ubaradka Mittur
- Karnataka
- Dakshina Kannada
- Section 4
- Section 176
ALSO READ
Karnataka introduces quota for 'male third gender' in police constable recruitment
Karnataka CM assures time-bound completion of stormwater drain work in Bengaluru
Banter over Siddaramaiah's boat ride in Karnataka Assembly
Several rivers in spate in Karnataka, following heavy rains
Karnataka to enact law to make Kannada mandatory