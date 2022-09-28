Left Menu

Nord Stream sabotage not an attack on Sweden, foreign minister says

The blasts were outside of Swedish or Danish territorial waters, however, the countries have said. The blasts hitting Nord Stream 1 and 2 did not represent a direct military threat or attack on Sweden or Denmark, the Swedish and Danish prime ministers said late on Tuesday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 28-09-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 11:42 IST
Ann Linde Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Sweden

The suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines does not constitute an attack on Sweden, Foreign Minister Ann Linde told SVT public television on Wednesday.

"This is not an attack against Sweden because it is not in our territory," Linde said. "It is an international incident". She said U.S. Secretary Anthony Blinken had offered support to find out what had happened and that both the EU and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had been informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

