Case against 2 persons in Indore for torturing stray dogs by spraying petrol on them

Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly spraying petrol on the private parts of stray dogs in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, an official said on Wednesday.The canines would writhe in pain due to this act of cruelty, the official from Sanyogitaganj police station said. They were causing severe pain to the dogs for their own enjoyment, Jain said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-09-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 11:51 IST
Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly spraying petrol on the private parts of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Wednesday.

The canines would writhe in pain due to this act of cruelty, the official from Sanyogitaganj police station said. Two employees of a dairy located in Jaora Compound area were allegedly harassing the stray dogs for a long time by spraying petrol on their genitals with syringe, he said, adding that no arrest has been made yet. Priyanshu Jain, president of the Indore unit of People for Animals organisation, lodged a complaint at Sanyogitaganj police station on Tuesday night, based on which a case was registered against two persons under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant provisions.

“Some people who saw those persons committing the cruelty told us that the accused would feel happy seeing the plight of the dogs. They were causing severe pain to the dogs for their own enjoyment,'' Jain said.

