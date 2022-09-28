Left Menu

EU to strengthen energy security after Nord Stream incidents - top diplomat

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-09-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 12:10 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The EU will step up protection of its energy infrastructure following the incidents that caused the leaks of the Nord Stream pipelines, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act," Borrell said in a statement.

"We will support any investigation aimed at getting full clarity on what happened and why, and will take further steps to increase our resilience in energy security."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

