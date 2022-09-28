Left Menu

Exports of broken rice consignments in transit extended till Oct 15   

28-09-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The government has again extended the last date for export of broken rice in transit by 15 days till October 15.

It banned export of broken rice on September 8 but allowed shipments of certain consignments during September 9-15. On September 20, the date was extended till September 30.

''Export of consignments of broken rice...as permissible under notification dated September 8 has been…extended till October 15, 2022,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

