Ukraine says it will 'never agree to Russian ultimatums'

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-09-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 12:41 IST
Ukraine said on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were "null and worthless", and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

Urging its international partners to impose tough new sanctions on Moscow and provide Kyiv with more military aid, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "Ukraine will never agree to any ultimatums."

