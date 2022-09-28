Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav asked to appear before court in IRCTC scam case

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to personally appear before it on the CBI's plea seeking cancellation of his bail in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

Granting time to Yadav's counsel to file a response, Special Judge (CBI) Geetanjali Goel directed the personal appearance of the RJD leader on October 18.

Earlier on September 17, the court had issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply.

The court had in October 2018 granted bail to Yadav after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

