Denmark's defense minister concerned about security in Baltic Sea region

Denmark's defense minister said on Wednesday there is reason to be concerned about the security situation in the Baltic Sea region, highlighting the suspected sabotage of the two Nord Stream pipelines as the latest example.

"Russia has a significant military presence in the Baltic Sea region and we expect them to continue their saber-rattling," Morten Bodskov said in a statement following a meeting with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)