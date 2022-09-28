4 children killed in house collapse in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Four children were killed after their dilapidated house collapsed in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Wednesday. The mother and her five children were asleep inside their rented accommodation in Mania town when the incident happened on Tuesday night, Station House Officer Lakhan Singh said.

While the four children -- three girls (aged between two and five years) and a four-month-old boy -- died, the mother and a girl sustained injuries and were admitted to a state-run hospital, he said.

The father was not at home when the incident happened, he said. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sudarshan Singh met the family of the victims, the SHO said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has expressed condolence and demanded state government provide relief to the aggrieved family. ''The news of the death of 4 innocent people of the same family due to house collapse in Maniya of Dholpur district is sad. Two members of the family were also seriously injured in the incident,'' he tweeted.

He said the state government should assist the victims' family as soon as possible.

