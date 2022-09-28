Left Menu

Delhi: Man accused of hotelier's murder arrested from Alipur

Mor was involved in the killing of Burari resident Amit Gupta, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer North Devesh Kumar Mahla said Mor was arrested following a tipoff that he and an associate were coming to Alipur to allegedly eliminate someone else.Based on the information, a team was formed and a trap laid.

A 26-year-old man accused of killing a hotelier and realtor last month has been arrested, police said on Wednesday. Pradeep Mor, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was arrested from outer Delhi's Alipur area, they said. The police recovered a sophisticated 9 mm pistol, nine live cartridges and an empty round from him. Mor was involved in the killing of Burari resident Amit Gupta, the police said. Gupta was allegedly shot at by two assailants in north Delhi's Burari in August. One of the shooters -- Amit Yadav alias Rahul -- was arrested earlier this month. The police said extortion was the motive behind Gupta's killing. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said Mor was arrested following a tipoff that he and an associate were coming to Alipur to allegedly eliminate someone else.

''Based on the information, a team was formed and a trap laid. When Mor was spotted with his accomplice, the police signalled him to stop but he fired in the air. ''However, our team nabbed him with the help of the public. His accomplice, however, escaped,'' he said. Mor was associated with Dinesh Karala after meeting him in prison in 2017, Mahla added. ''A case of attempt to murder and Arms Act has been registered,'' the he said.

