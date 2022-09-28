NATO calls Nord Stream leaks acts of sabotage
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 14:04 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday attributed the leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines to acts of sabotage and said he had discussed the protection of critical infrastructure in NATO countries with the Danish defence minister.
"Discussed the sabotage on the NorthStream pipelines with Defence Minister Morten Bødskov," he said on Twitter.
"We addressed the protection of critical infrastructure in NATO countries."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Danish
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Nord Stream
- NATO
- Defence
ALSO READ
Eastward gas flows at Mallnow ease, Nord Stream 1 remains shut
Danish government proposes temporary ceiling on energy bills
Danish government proposes temporary ceiling on energy bills
Putin tells Europe: if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2
Eastward gas flows at Mallnow steady, Nord Stream 1 remains shut