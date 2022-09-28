Left Menu

Cleric's supporters again storm Baghdad's government zone

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 14:31 IST
  • Iraq

Supporters of Iraq's influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr again stormed Baghdad's Green Zone government area on Wednesday as the Iraqi parliament holds session on the resignation of its speaker.

Associated Press journalists saw those supporting Sadr waving flags as security forces gathered around them.

Al-Sadr's bloc won the most votes in parliamentary elections last October but he has been unable to form a majority government. His followers stormed the parliament in late July to prevent their rivals from Iran-backed Shiite groups from forming the government.

With ensuing rallies, clashes with security forces, counter-rallies and a sit-in outside parliament, the government formation process has stalled.

Al-Sadr has now been calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections and has been in a power struggle with his Iran-backed rivals since the vote.(AP) RUP RUP

