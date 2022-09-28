Left Menu

Restaurant fire kills 17 in northeastern China

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 14:54 IST
Restaurant fire kills 17 in northeastern China
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A restaurant fire killed 17 people in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun on Wednesday, state television channel CCTV reported.

Three people were also injured in the blaze that broke out in a small diner at 12:40 p.m. (0440 GMT) in the city, the capital of Jilin province, the report added.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and all the injured had been taken to hospital, CCTV said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

