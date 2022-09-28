Leaks in Nord Stream pipelines very serious and highly suspicious - Western official
Leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia to Europe are a very serious development and highly suspicious, but a full investigation is needed to establish what happened, a Western official said on Wednesday
"On the pipelines, clearly, this looks very serious. The multiple explosions at the same time - it's very serious, and is going to have to be investigated," the Western official said, on condition of anonymity.
"It definitely looks highly suspicious, but I think we need to establish the facts and then attribute."
