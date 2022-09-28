SP MLA shifted to Chitrakoot district jail from Muzaffarnagar
Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan who was lodged in Muzaffarnagar district Jail has been transferred to Chitrakoot district jail on administrative grounds, a senior officer said on Wednesday. Nahid Hasan was arrested under the Gangsters Act in January this year and has been in the district jail since then.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan who was lodged in Muzaffarnagar district Jail has been transferred to Chitrakoot district jail on administrative grounds, a senior officer said on Wednesday. Nahid Hasan was shifted to Chitrakoot jail with the permission of the state government Tuesday night amid full security, Muzaffarnagar district Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma said. Nahid Hasan was arrested under the Gangsters Act in January this year and has been in the district jail since then. He had contested election from Kairana assembly seat on SP ticket earlier this year from jail and had been elected.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samajwadi Party
- Jail
- Muzaffarnagar
- Chitrakoot
- Sharma
- Gangsters Act
- Kairana
- Nahid Hasan
ALSO READ
Anushka Sharma unveils new still from sports biopic 'Chakda Xpress'
ICC T20I Rankings: Renuka Singh moves up five places, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh also make gains
Renuka Singh jumps to 13th among bowlers, Deepti Sharma static at 7th
Muzaffarnagar gangrape case of 2013: Court to hear arguments of defence counsel on September 15
Virat Kohli enjoys 'beautiful mornings' with Anushka Sharma