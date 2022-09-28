Left Menu

SP MLA shifted to Chitrakoot district jail from Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:02 IST
SP MLA shifted to Chitrakoot district jail from Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan who was lodged in Muzaffarnagar district Jail has been transferred to Chitrakoot district jail on administrative grounds, a senior officer said on Wednesday. Nahid Hasan was shifted to Chitrakoot jail with the permission of the state government Tuesday night amid full security, Muzaffarnagar district Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma said. Nahid Hasan was arrested under the Gangsters Act in January this year and has been in the district jail since then. He had contested election from Kairana assembly seat on SP ticket earlier this year from jail and had been elected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

