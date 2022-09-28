SP MLA shifted to Chitrakoot district jail from Muzaffarnagar

Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan who was lodged in Muzaffarnagar district Jail has been transferred to Chitrakoot district jail on administrative grounds, a senior officer said on Wednesday. Nahid Hasan was shifted to Chitrakoot jail with the permission of the state government Tuesday night amid full security, Muzaffarnagar district Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma said. Nahid Hasan was arrested under the Gangsters Act in January this year and has been in the district jail since then. He had contested election from Kairana assembly seat on SP ticket earlier this year from jail and had been elected.

