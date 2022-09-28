Left Menu

Separatist leader asks Putin to incorporate Luhansk region into Russia

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:07 IST
Leonid Pasechnik Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Russian-installed administrator of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Wednesday that he had formally asked President Vladimir Putin to incorporate the region into Russia, following a hastily organised referendum that the West has denounced as an illegitimate sham. "Taking into account the fact that the population of the republic approved the decision in the referendum, I ask you to consider the issue of Luhansk People's Republic becoming a part of Russia as a subject of the Russian Federation," separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

