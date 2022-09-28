Iran's Revolutionary Guards attack 'terrorists' in Iraq - IRNA

Left Menu

Iran has blamed armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents for involvement in unrest in the country, particularly in the northwest where most of Iran's up to 10 million Kurds live. Protests erupted in Iran this month over the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched missile and drone attacks on "terrorists" in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Wednesday, the Iranian state news agency reported.

A senior member of Komala, an Iranian Kurdish opposition party, told Reuters that several of their offices were struck on Wednesday morning and there had been casualties and material damage, but he did not have details. Iran has blamed armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents for involvement in unrest in the country, particularly in the northwest where most of Iran's up to 10 million Kurds live.

Protests erupted in Iran this month over the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody. Amini, 22, from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

She died three days later in hospital after falling into a coma, sparking the first big show of opposition on Iran's streets since authorities crushed protests against a rise in gasoline prices in 2019.

