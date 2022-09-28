DMK's general council to meet on Oct 9

The ruling DMK's general council will meet here on October 9 to elect the party president, general secretary and treasurer, incumbent general secretary Duraimurugan said here on Wednesday.

The newly-elected general council members will meet at 9 am at the St George's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School here, Duraimurugan informed in a release.

The senior party leader, who is the state Water Resources minister, urged all the members to attend the meeting without fail.

