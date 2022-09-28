Left Menu

Kremlin says military campaign in Ukraine to continue at least until it controls all Donetsk region

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:13 IST
Kremlin says military campaign in Ukraine to continue at least until it controls all Donetsk region
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Wednesday said that the "special military operation" in Ukraine must continue until Russia takes full control of east Ukraine's Donetsk region.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the military campaign in Ukraine would continue "at a minimum" until the "liberation" of the "Donetsk People's Republic", referring to the region's Russian-backed administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

