N Korea test launches missile on eve of Harris trip to Seoul

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:26 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters a day before a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched Wednesday but gave no further details.

It was the second missile launched by North Korea this week.

Harris is to visit the demilitarized zone separating the rival Koreas during her visit to South Korea.

The launch also comes as US and South Korean navy ships are conducting drills off the Korean Peninsula's east coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

