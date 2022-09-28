Left Menu

HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:16 IST
HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of national stock exchange (NSE) employees.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice on the bail plea by Ramkrishna, former Managing Director of NSE, and granted time to the investigating agency to file its response.

Ramkrishna, represented by senior advocate Rebecca John, said that no scheduled offence was made out against her and the allegations also do not fall within the rigours of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

She was arrested by the CBI on March 6 in a case registered in May 2018 related to an alleged co-location scam at NSE. ED later arrested her on July 14 in the phone tapping case.

Earlier in the day, she was granted bail by the high court in the CBI case.

According to the ED, from 2009 to 2017, former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice-President Ravi Varanasi, and Head (Premises) Mahesh Haldipur and others conspired to cheat NSE and its employees for the purpose engaged iSEC Services Pvt Ltd for illegal interception of phone calls of employees of NSE in the guise of doing a periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities of NSE.

Ramkrishna was appointed as a Joint MD in 2009 and remained in the position till March 31, 2013.

She got elevated as MD and CEO on April 1, 2013.

Last month, the trial court refused to grant bail to Ramkrishna.

While rejecting her bail plea, the trial court had said that bail cannot be given at this stage.

The trial court had said that the accused not only infringed the privacy and confidentiality of NSE employees but also committed a criminal breach of trust in respect of NSE's fund and property over which she had dominion.

The matter would be heard next on October 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022